Aquarius: Focus on improving your health and personal development for a more fulfilling life. Financial gains are on the horizon today. Family members will respond positively to your efforts, bringing harmony and support. It’s a great time to rekindle old friendships by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. Your quick thinking and ability to address challenges will earn you recognition. You will realize today just how much of an angel your spouse is in your life. Reading the autobiography of a renowned personality today can help strengthen your mindset and clarify your goals. Remedy: Taking care of red plants at home is highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.