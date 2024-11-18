Aquarius: Ensure you get adequate rest today to recharge your body and mind; neglecting it could lead to fatigue and a negative outlook. Unexpected financial gains will uplift your spirits. If needed, friends will be there to support you. A romantic candlelight dinner with your beloved will add a magical touch to the day. It’s an excellent time to negotiate deals with new clients, so seize the opportunity. Steer clear of gossip and rumors to maintain your peace of mind. Your partner may surprise you with a delightful and memorable gesture, leaving a lasting impression. Remedy: Feed cows with wheat and jaggery to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.