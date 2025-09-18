Aquarius: Spending quality time with your children will help you relieve stress and feel rejuvenated—their innocence and energy hold remarkable healing power. Keep a close watch on your expenses, as careless spending may create difficulties later. Sharing your worries with family will lighten your heart, but don’t let ego stop you from opening up; bottling things inside will only add to your troubles. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so plan something special with your beloved. Work pressures may still weigh on your mind, leaving little time for friends and family, so try to maintain balance. Avoid getting caught up in gossip, as it will only waste your time. Today, you may deeply realize that your spouse is truly your soulmate and that the vows you exchanged in marriage hold genuine meaning. Remedy: Support underprivileged girls during their marriage by gifting them silk clothes—this noble act will also enhance your professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.