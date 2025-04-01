Aquarius: Your tendency to criticize others may invite some criticism in return. Maintaining a sense of humor and lowering your defenses will help you handle any cryptic remarks with ease. If you’ve taken a loan, you may have to repay it today, which could put a strain on your finances. However, unexpected gifts from friends or relatives may lift your spirits. Family members of your spouse might cause minor disruptions in your day. It’s best to postpone new projects and expenses for now. You may plan to leave work early to spend quality time with your partner, but heavy traffic could get in the way. Additionally, a relative, friend, or neighbor may bring tension into your married life. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Black.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.