Aquarius: Your personality will shine today, drawing people to you like a sweet fragrance. Someone with ambitious plans and ideas will catch your attention, but be sure to verify their credibility before considering any investments. This is an ideal time to consider a matrimonial alliance, and romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself and use it wisely by spending quality moments with your family. If you've been feeling unlucky for some time, today will be the day you feel truly blessed. A phone call from someone you've been wanting to reconnect with might come through, sparking fond memories and taking you back in time. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract multiple financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.