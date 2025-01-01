Aquarius: Today, you'll feel energetic and lively, with your health fully supporting you. Those who invest based on advice from a stranger are likely to see financial gains. For some, a new arrival in the family will bring moments of joy and celebration. It's a great day for romance and perfect for launching new projects and plans. If you've been accused of not spending enough time with your family, consider setting aside quality time for them. However, due to unexpected work commitments, your plans may not go as anticipated. Today, you'll let go of any past sadness in your married life and focus on cherishing the present. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting your partner items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.