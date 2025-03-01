Aquarius: Your polite and courteous nature will earn you appreciation, with many people offering words of praise. If you are involved in a legal case related to finances, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing financial gains. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will fill you with pride and joy as they meet your expectations. Love and romance will take center stage in your heart today. Time moves swiftly, so use it wisely to make the most of every moment. Your spouse will express admiration for you, rekindling their affection. Cooking something special together could add a delightful spark to your relationship. Remedy: Maintain cleanliness in the central area of your home to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.