Aquarius: Take care of your health today. Financially, the day looks favourable, bringing both stability and peace of mind. Use your wisdom and influence to resolve sensitive matters at home tactfully. Romance and social interactions may dominate your thoughts, even if some tasks are still pending. Make the most of your free time by engaging in something creative or meaningful—avoid letting it go to waste. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you joy today. A lovingly prepared surprise dish at home may help melt away your fatigue and lift your spirits. Remedy: Offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the damp soil near its roots on your forehead to invite good health and auspiciousness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.