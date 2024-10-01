Aquarius: Focus your thoughts and energy on what you want to bring into reality—wishing alone won’t make it happen. The main issue for you has been imagining without taking action. Today, married couples might need to spend a significant amount on their children's education. A quarrel with a neighbor could sour your mood, but don’t lose your temper, as that will only escalate the situation. Avoid conflict by staying calm and non-cooperative, and work to keep peaceful relations. Personal relationships are fragile, so handle them with care. You'll realize today that the support of your family is the reason you're succeeding at work. Be mindful not to get so caught up in watching TV or mobile content that you neglect important tasks. Your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, leaving you upset for a while. Remedy: To ensure a smooth love life, consider donating leather shoes to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.