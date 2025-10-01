Aquarius: Seek comfort in the company of children today. Their playful energy and innocence—not only of your own family but even of others’—can soothe your mind and ease anxiety. Speculative ventures may bring in profitable returns. A family gathering could place you at the center of attention, adding joy and warmth to your day. There is a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart. At work, focus on integrating new technologies and staying updated with the latest methods to boost your performance. Although you may plan to reorganize your home and clean up, time constraints could prevent you from completing it. Your spouse will be full of energy, affection, and love, making your personal life especially harmonious. Remedy: Mars is known as Bhoomi-Putra (Son of the Earth). Each morning, before touching the ground with your feet, pay obeisance to Mother Earth to enhance your work and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.