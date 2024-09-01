Aquarius: Fitness and weight loss programs will help you achieve your health goals. However, a disagreement over finances may arise with your spouse, who might criticize your spending habits and luxurious lifestyle. Your children will go out of their way to keep you happy. Your partner may seem a bit irritable, adding to your mental stress. On the bright side, you’ll have a successful day at work! While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets without fully understanding their intentions—it’s not worth risking your trust. If your marriage feels dull lately, have an open conversation with your partner and plan something exciting together. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish to help increase your income.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.