Aquarius: Spend some quality time with your children today—it will help ease your stress and remind you of the healing power they carry. Children are among the strongest spiritual and emotional forces on earth, and being with them will leave you feeling rejuvenated. Secure any surplus money by placing it in safe investments that promise steady returns in the future. However, your spouse’s health might cause some worry and anxiety. In difficult moments, a special friend may step in to comfort you. Make an effort to connect with experienced individuals and absorb their wisdom—it will add value to your journey. Your kindness and willingness to help others will earn you respect. On the personal front, your spouse will show you today that heaven truly exists on earth. Remedy: Ensure harmony in family life by discarding old and torn books.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.