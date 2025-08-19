Aquarius: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energetic and balanced throughout. Financial security is your strength during challenging times, so start focusing on saving and investing wisely to avoid future difficulties. Cherish some peaceful moments with family, while sweet romantic memories will linger in your thoughts. A key project you’ve been working on may face delays, requiring patience. Homemakers of this zodiac sign can unwind after chores by enjoying a movie or spending time on their phones. Married life will feel blissful today, as you experience the true joy of love and togetherness. Remedy: Chant “ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः” (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.