Aquarius: Take a long walk today to boost your health and well-being. Tap into your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. It’s an excellent day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with your loved ones. Your partner's unpredictable behavior might dampen your mood, so try to stay patient. Students will have a productive day, excelling in exams, but should use success as motivation to strive harder. However, some may spend too much time on their phones, which should be avoided. Your busy schedule might leave your spouse feeling overlooked, and they may express their dissatisfaction in the evening. Remedy: Recite the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to foster greater understanding and trust in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.