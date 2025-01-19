Aquarius: Smile—it’s the best remedy for all your problems. While your finances are likely to improve, your expenses may rise alongside them. A letter in the mail will bring joyful news for the whole family. If something you said has upset your partner, recognize your mistake and make amends before it escalates. Your growing confidence will lead to visible progress. If you’ve been accused of not spending enough time with your family, you may plan to reconnect today. However, unforeseen work might disrupt your intentions. A delightful and positive shift in your married life awaits, adding excitement to your relationship. Remedy: For financial stability, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Additionally, steer clear of aggressive, critical behavior and dishonesty.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.