Aquarius: The support of influential individuals will greatly uplift your confidence. Financial gains from previous investments are likely to materialize. However, it's time to let go of any dominating behavior within your family. Collaborate with loved ones and share both the joys and challenges of life—your changed approach will bring them immense happiness. Reality may require you to distance yourself from a loved one temporarily. At work, some colleagues may disagree with your methods but hesitate to voice their opinions. If results fall short of your expectations, consider reassessing and adjusting your strategies. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any contest or challenge you face. However, keeping expectations in check is essential to avoid disappointment in your married life. Remedy: Live a disciplined life, as the Sun symbolizes structure and order, to foster happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.