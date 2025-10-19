Aquarius: Overcome feelings of loneliness by connecting with family. Finances may improve by the evening. Loved ones will strive to keep your spirits high. Love may bring some pain today. Professional responsibilities might increase. The day may start slowly but will become more rewarding as it progresses. At day’s end, unexpected surprises may reveal thoughtful gestures from your spouse.

Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.