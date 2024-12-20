Aquarius: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to improve your physical health and build mental resilience. Financial challenges might cloud your ability to think clearly, so approach problems calmly. Your innocent and childlike nature could help resolve family issues effectively. If you’re attuned to love, today you’ll experience its melody in a way that makes you forget everything else. With free time on your hands, consider meditating to maintain mental peace and clarity. Your partner may whisk you away into a world filled with love and passion, making it a truly delightful day. Expect your sweetheart to be in high spirits, enjoying and laughing at your jokes wholeheartedly. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to maintain financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.