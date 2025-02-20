Aquarius: You will find joy in moments of relaxation today. However, it’s essential to manage your finances wisely—knowing when and where to spend—so you don’t face regrets later. Despite your efforts, those around you may not be entirely satisfied, which could be frustrating. Your spouse may feel the weight of your worries, adding tension to your relationship. Embracing new technology will be crucial to staying ahead in a fast-changing world. Consider exploring travel opportunities for personal growth and refreshment. Be mindful of your emotions, as stress might lead to an unnecessary argument with your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by gifting them items made of steel or iron.

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.