Aquarius: You are naturally gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make the most of these qualities. Today, your siblings might approach you for financial assistance, but lending a hand could strain your own resources. Rest assured, this situation will improve soon. Your parents and friends will do their best to keep your spirits high. Take a moment to plant a sapling today as a gesture of positivity and growth. Your partner may be a bit challenging to handle, so approach interactions with patience and understanding. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends to reminisce and recharge. However, be cautious of external interference that could strain your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, consider gifting a silver elephant to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.