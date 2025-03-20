Aquarius: Expectant mothers should take extra care when walking on slippery or uneven floors. Also, avoid standing near anyone who is smoking, as secondhand smoke can harm the unborn child. If you're traveling today, be vigilant with your valuables, particularly your purse, to avoid theft. Eligible individuals may receive positive news regarding marriage prospects. Love will feel deeply spiritual today, making physical presence seem secondary as you and your partner connect on a profound level. Your dedication and patience will help you achieve your goals. However, avoid getting caught up in gossip, as it can waste valuable time. Tensions may arise between you and your spouse over minor issues. Left unresolved, these small disagreements could strain your relationship in the long run. Be mindful of what advice you follow, as not all suggestions will be in your best interest. Remedy: To maintain a balanced and healthy life, consider donating green fabric or bangles to eunuchs (kinnars). As Mercury is believed to influence this marginalized group, such an act of kindness can help reduce its negative effects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.