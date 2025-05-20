Aquarius: Your health remains strong today, allowing you to take on the day with ease. You may receive unexpected financial support from an unknown source, helping to ease several ongoing money concerns. Be cautious with your words—avoid sharing personal or confidential information with others. On the romantic front, love may blossom in unexpected ways, turning what once seemed impossible into reality. It's best to postpone new projects and unnecessary expenses for now. For students, this is a crucial phase—resist distractions and focus on your studies to build a brighter future. Success now will lay the foundation for long-term achievement. Your spouse will show you a side of themselves that makes you feel deeply loved and cherished—today will be especially meaningful in your relationship. Remedy: To maintain family happiness, offer your respects and donate raw turmeric, five Peepal leaves, 1.25 kg of yellow pulses, saffron, a sunflower, and yellow fabric to a Brahmin.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.