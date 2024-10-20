Aquarius: Health issues may cause some discomfort today, so take steps to prioritize your well-being. It’s a great day to treat your family to a get-together, even if it means spending generously. Pay close attention to their needs, and actively participate in their joys and challenges to show your care. Offering emotional support to your spouse requires a clear understanding of their feelings and concerns. This period is favorable for expanding your professional network, especially with contacts abroad. You may feel the need to withdraw into solitude, which could help you reflect and recharge. Embrace this time for yourself—it will be beneficial. After a long while, you and your partner will enjoy a peaceful, loving day free of conflicts. Remedy: To promote good health, prepare a sweet dish using milk, sugar, and rice, and enjoy it mindfully.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.