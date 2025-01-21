Aquarius: Outdoor sports will catch your interest, and practicing meditation and yoga will bring significant benefits. If you’ve been struggling with financial difficulties, today holds the potential for unexpected monetary gains that could instantly resolve many issues. Within the family, it’s time to let go of any dominating tendencies. Collaborate closely with your loved ones to navigate life’s challenges together. This shift in your attitude will bring immense happiness to your family. While you may face disappointment in love, don’t lose hope—love often involves its fair share of flattery and complexities. At work, stay vigilant, as a competitor may try to undermine you. Remain cautious and focus on your tasks. Someone close to you may seek your company, but a busy schedule could prevent you from spending quality time with them, leaving both you and them disappointed. However, your spouse will uplift your mood with a thoughtful and delightful surprise. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to enhance your chances of success in your job or business.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.