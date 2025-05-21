Aquarius: Spend some quality time with close friends today to unwind and relax. Be mindful of your expenses—stick to buying only what’s truly necessary. Your cheerful attitude will lift the mood at home and spread positive energy. If you feel your partner doesn’t fully understand you, take some time to be with them. Have an open and honest conversation to strengthen your bond. Things at work will move forward smoothly, with full support from colleagues and seniors. It’s likely to be a joyful day, with most things going your way. However, your spouse’s health might cause some concern. Remedy: For better health, worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.