Aquarius: Stress and overthinking threaten your health; avoid confusion for mental clarity. A surprise increase in expenses could unsettle you. Social events will make you the center of attention. Now is the time to resolve lingering disputes. Focused work leads to high productivity. Spiritual pursuits may attract you. Spouse’s social engagements might cause irritation. Remedy: Wear a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse for health gains.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.