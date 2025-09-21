Aquarius: Certain unavoidable situations may leave you feeling uneasy, but it’s important to remain composed and avoid reacting impulsively. Postpone any investment decisions for now. Some changes at home could make you emotional, yet you’ll be able to express your feelings openly to those who matter most. Your partner may appear upset today due to family-related issues—patience and gentle communication will help calm things down. Students are likely to have an excellent day and perform well in exams; let this success inspire you to strive even harder. Despite having free time, you may feel unsatisfied with how you use it. Your spouse, influenced by outside opinions, might argue with you, but your love and understanding will soon restore harmony. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to stay healthy and energized.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.