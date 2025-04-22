Aquarius: A friend’s astrological insight may inspire you to take positive steps toward better health. Financial relief is on the way, easing many of your recent worries. While there may be some friction within the family, try not to let it disturb your inner peace—patience will serve you well. You may find yourself missing a close friend deeply today, sensing their presence even in their absence. Those involved in the arts or theatre will discover fresh avenues to showcase their creativity and passion. An evening spent with a colleague might not live up to your expectations and could leave you feeling that the time was not well spent. Minor family tensions might cast a shadow on your married life today, but understanding and empathy can help clear the air. Remedy: Carry or wear a square piece of silver to invite harmony and joy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.