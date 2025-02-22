Aquarius: Eliminate negative thoughts before they take a toll on your mental well-being. Engaging in charity or donation work can bring you inner peace and satisfaction. You may feel tempted to earn quick money, but be mindful of your choices. Attending social events will help you expand your network of friends and acquaintances. Romance will take center stage in your heart today. However, you may face criticism from a senior for past unfinished tasks, requiring you to spend your free time catching up on work. Your spouse will make you feel that true happiness exists in the present moment. Be cautious in your interactions at school, as a disagreement with a senior could be harmful—stay calm and control your anger. Remedy: Uphold honesty, maintain good character, avoid lying, and refrain from causing trouble—this will strengthen your relationships and bring harmony.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.