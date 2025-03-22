Aquarius: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and patience today. Stay true to your values and make decisions with logic and reason. Instead of idling, engage in something productive that can boost your income. At home, your children might present a situation that seems exaggerated—take time to verify the facts before reacting. You’ll be in a romantic mood, so plan something special for your partner. A peaceful day spent alone with a good book could be your perfect escape. Your spouse will prove to be your true blessing today, reminding you of their unwavering support. After a long week, treating yourself is well deserved—invite your friends to join in for even more fun. Remedy: To bring harmony and positivity into your family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.