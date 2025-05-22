Aquarius: Today promises pure joy as you embrace life with a renewed sense of enthusiasm. However, be mindful of your spending—avoid being overly extravagant. Excessive generosity may lead others to take advantage of your kindness. Amid the hustle of responsibilities—work, finances, and family—you and your partner will find a beautiful escape in each other’s company, sharing deep connection and warmth. Your confidence is on the rise, and signs of progress are clearly visible. Make it a priority to concentrate on meaningful matters today, as your focus will bring positive outcomes. In your married life, unexpected moments of harmony and support may pleasantly surprise you. Remedy: For greater joy and harmony at home, share chocolates, milk-based sweets, or toffees with young girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.