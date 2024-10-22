Aquarius: Today offers you a chance to unwind and relax. Treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to ease muscle tension. It’s essential to value both time and money—neglecting either could invite challenges in the near future. Be cautious with relatives, as some may try to exploit your generosity. While kindness is a virtue, excessive generosity can lead to complications, so set healthy boundaries. Also, mind your words—harsh speech could disrupt the harmony in your relationship with your partner. Connecting with influential people today could bring valuable opportunities. You’ll also have ample personal time, which you can use to indulge in activities you enjoy, such as reading, listening to music, or pursuing your interests. However, your partner's laziness might hinder the completion of some tasks, so patience will be key. Remedy: To enhance harmony in family life, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.45 pm.