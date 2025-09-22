Aquarius: Evenings spent at the movies or enjoying dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. Exercise caution in all banking and financial dealings today. Your childlike innocence and playful nature will help resolve family issues, keeping personal matters well under control. A long-pending project may face delays, requiring patience and careful planning. You could also spend quality time with the younger members of your family by visiting a park or shopping mall. Today, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, as they truly deserve your affection. Remedy: Mix roasted flour, unrefined sugar crystals, and powdered refined sugar in a dry coconut, and bury it in a secluded spot accessible to black ants. This is believed to ensure growth and success in your business and career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.