Aquarius: Prioritize your health and bring order to your routine. Avoid those seeking temporary loans, as it may lead to unnecessary financial strain. A period of tension may arise, but the unwavering support of your family will help you navigate through it. You may feel the absence of true love today, but remember that romance evolves with time. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—your dedication and expertise will lead to significant success. Attending seminars and exhibitions will expand your knowledge and introduce valuable connections. While you may experience challenges with family members, your spouse's affection at the end of the day will bring comfort and warmth. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet to attract positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.