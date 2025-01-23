Aquarius: Today, you are filled with a magical sense of hope and positivity. While money holds significance in your life, avoid letting it affect your relationships negatively. Strike a balance and focus on what truly matters. Break free from your monotonous routine and spend some quality time with your friends. Express your love even in the face of challenges or misunderstandings from your partner. New and innovative ideas will prove to be highly productive, so embrace them with enthusiasm. Leverage your confidence to step out, meet new people, and expand your social circle. However, your spouse may be deeply absorbed in work today, which could leave you feeling neglected. Handle the situation with understanding and patience. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to enhance harmony and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.