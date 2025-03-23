Aquarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive outlook will pave the way for the fulfillment of your hopes and dreams. New financial opportunities may arise through people in your network. Children will be a great help in completing household tasks. Love is in the air, filling your day with joy and romance. Your eagerness to learn new things will be exceptional today. You might spontaneously decide to take a break from work and spend quality time with your family. If you and your spouse have been feeling disconnected lately, today promises to bring laughter, excitement, and unforgettable moments. Remedy: Offer water on a Shivlinga to enhance harmony and happiness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 8.30 am to 11.15 am.