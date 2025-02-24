Aquarius: Today is an ideal day to restart your journey toward better health. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling important financial matters. Someone who previously held grudges against you may attempt to resolve past misunderstandings and make amends. Love will bring you joy and warmth, adding a special touch to your day. Your dedication and hard work at the workplace will finally pay off. However, multiple issues may arise that require your immediate attention. In your married life, this day will stand out as something truly unique—you may experience a moment unlike any other.Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children to bring joy and positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.