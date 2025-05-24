Aquarius: You are likely to receive joyful news today. If you’ve been trying to sell land, a promising buyer may come along, offering a favorable price that benefits you well. Your quick wit and charm will make you stand out and become popular at social gatherings. However, be cautious—secret affairs could harm your reputation, so it’s best to keep your personal life transparent and honest. Someone from your past may reach out, turning the day into a memorable one filled with nostalgia or new beginnings. You and your spouse might clash over plans to go out—one of you wanting to stay in while the other insists on going out—leading to some irritation. Patience will be key. When it comes to resolving your life’s challenges, remember that while others can offer advice and suggestions, the ultimate solution rests with you. Trust your judgment and take charge of your path. Remedy: To invite positivity and harmony into your love life, try eating your meals on a bronze plate.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.