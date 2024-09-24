Aquarius: Be mindful of overeating and keep track of your weight. You might encounter some financial challenges today, so seeking advice from your father or a father-like figure could be helpful. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring positive outcomes. However, personal relationships may be fragile, requiring extra care. You'll feel appreciated at work today. While it’s fine to talk with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets, as it may not be worth your trust or time. Pay attention to your spouse’s health, as it may dip slightly today.

Remedy: For special moments with your partner, offer sweets (ladoos) made from green grams at a Lord Ganesh temple and share them with children.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.