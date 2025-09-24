Aquarius: You will have plenty of time today to focus on your health and appearance. Financial improvements are expected later in the day. Work diligently for your family’s well-being, letting love and positive intentions guide your actions rather than greed. Stay cheerful and courageous in matters of love. Being honest and straightforward will highlight your determination and skills, earning you the compliments you’ve long desired. Although things may not go entirely as planned, you will enjoy a wonderful time with your partner. Remedy: To enhance your love life, soak revadi (sesame and sugar-based sweet) in water and consume it for happiness in relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.