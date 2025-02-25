Aquarius: Avoid wasting time criticizing others, as it could take a toll on your health. An improvement in your finances will allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. While tensions may arise, the support of your family will help you navigate through them. Handle personal relationships with care, as they may be sensitive today. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve workplace challenges effectively. Although you’ll try to carve out time for yourself, unexpected official tasks may disrupt your plans. Your spouse’s behavior could create some strain on your professional relationships, so handle situations with patience and understanding. Remedy: Serve and assist physically challenged individuals to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 4 pm.