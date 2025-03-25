Aquarius: A day filled with recreation and enjoyment awaits you. While travel may be exhausting and stressful for some, it is likely to bring financial rewards. A change of residence will prove highly auspicious. Be mindful of your habits, as your partner may find something bothersome and feel annoyed. There could be challenges with servants, colleagues, or co-workers, so handle interactions carefully. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking impulsive actions, as it may lead to unnecessary distress. However, the love and support of your partner will help you forget life’s troubles and bring comfort. Remedy: Store Gangajal or holy water in a tin container to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.