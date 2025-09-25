Aquarius: You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so it’s best to avoid situations that could leave you hurt. Financial constraints might cause tension within the family; in such moments, choose your words wisely and consider seeking advice from loved ones. At social gatherings, you’ll naturally find yourself in the spotlight, while your partner will go out of their way to keep you happy. Focus on your work and avoid unnecessary emotional conflicts to maintain balance. Handle correspondence carefully, as even small oversights could matter. Married life will bring you moments of pure joy and togetherness today. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to remain healthy and free from ailments.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.