Aquarius: Try to leave work a little early today and engage in some recreation to refresh your mind. New opportunities for income may come through your contacts and acquaintances. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends — their company will fill the day with joy and laughter. In love, your partner may seek extra attention and affection, so be mindful of their emotions. At work, fresh challenges may arise, but handling them with diplomacy will help you sail through smoothly. Despite the buzz around you, you may prefer solitude in your free time, finding peace in your own company. Romance will take center stage, and with your spouse, you may experience the heights of love and togetherness today. Remedy: Keep some lentils wrapped in a red cloth with you to attract success in career and business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.