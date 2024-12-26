Aquarius: Stay patient, as your persistent efforts combined with sound judgment and understanding will ensure your success. Investments made in the past to secure your future will bring positive returns today. Avoid the habit of finding faults in others, as it may attract criticism from relatives and waste valuable time. Reflect on this tendency and work to change it. Romantic moments might be strained due to your spouse's health issues. Utilize your professional influence to advance your career—you have the potential to achieve significant success in your field by dedicating your skills and energy to gaining the upper hand. Your quick problem-solving abilities will earn you recognition. However, you might feel upset over a small lie from your spouse, so try to address it calmly. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 times with a peaceful mind to promote happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.