Aquarius: Your energy levels will be high today—make the most of it by completing pending tasks. An inflow of money can help ease many financial concerns. A visit to a religious place or a relative's home is likely. If you seize the moment, today could become an unforgettable day in your love life. Surround yourself with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Someone close to you may seek your time, but due to a busy schedule, you might not be able to fulfil their wish, leading to disappointment for both of you. While marriage isn't always filled with romance, today promises to be an exceptionally romantic day for you and your spouse. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts, as Jupiter represents Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm.