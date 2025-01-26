Aquarius: Today is a perfect day to focus on activities that boost your self-confidence and well-being. Avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from the past, as it may lead to financial strain. Be mindful of not imposing your opinions on friends and family, as it could create unnecessary friction. If you’ve unintentionally hurt your partner with your words, take responsibility, apologize, and resolve the issue before it escalates. At work, presenting your ideas with determination and enthusiasm can lead to significant gains. Students should use their free time wisely to complete pending tasks instead of delaying them, as this will prove advantageous. Married life will bring you plenty of opportunities to enjoy moments of joy and togetherness today. Remedy: Add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bathwater to invite peace and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.