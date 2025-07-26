Aquarius: Despite a packed schedule, your health will remain strong and stable. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple avenues, bringing a sense of security. Spending time with your grandchildren will fill your heart with immense joy and warmth. For those who live and breathe love, today offers a magical moment—you’ll experience a connection so deep, it will make every other melody fade into the background. Travel may take you to new places and introduce you to influential people, enriching both your perspective and your network. On the personal front, your life partner will show extra care and affection, making you feel truly cherished. A small act of kindness, like helping a friend, will leave you with a deep sense of satisfaction. Remedy: To attract more wealth, feed rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.