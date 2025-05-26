Aquarius: Focus your energy on self-improvement projects that will help you grow. You might spend quite a bit on small household items today, which could cause some mental stress. Your relationship with your spouse may feel tense because you’re too involved with work. Try to understand your partner’s feelings and keep your emotions in check, especially during important business negotiations. You can enjoy a relaxing day by reading an interesting magazine or novel. Your spouse will bring back the sweet memories of early love and romance today. Remedy: Donate laddoos to the needy after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.