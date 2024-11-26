Aquarius: A misunderstanding with a friend could lead to an unpleasant reaction. Take a balanced perspective before making any judgments to avoid unnecessary conflict. Financial relief is on the horizon as some money comes your way, helping to ease past troubles. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of your expenses—overspending might leave you regretting it later. Remember to forgive your partner today, as holding on to grudges will only create distance. Avoid letting pride cloud your judgment; listen to the perspectives of your subordinates, as their input could be valuable. While sports are important, make sure they don’t interfere with your academic or professional commitments. If your married life feels monotonous, take the initiative to bring excitement and joy into your relationship. Small gestures can make a big difference. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga to enhance your well-being and enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.